PITTSBURGH - Allegheny County's state-of-the-art 911 center is where more than a dozen dispatchers respond to thousands of calls daily. When they dispatch an ambulance or police to a scene, most times they do so on a spectrum of the radio system known as the T-band.
"That frequency gives us the capability to communicate with all of the first responders countywide," said Allegheny County EMS Chief Matt Brown.
But according to federal law, the T-band is set to be auctioned to the highest bidder in a little more than a year. It's forcing Allegheny County and departments across the country to find a new way to operate their 911 systems.
