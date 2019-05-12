96-year-old Monessen woman receives high school diploma

MONESSEN, Pa. - A 96-year-old Monessen woman has a special reason to celebrate Mother's Day.
"i just don't know what to say. I'm at a loss for words," Ethel Safo said.
Safo got her high school diploma on Sunday 78 years after dropping out of Monessen High School.
Her family surprised her with a special ceremony after Mass.
Her granddaughter said Safo didn't graduate in 1941 because her father was drafted into the Army, so her mother went to work, leaving her to take care of her siblings.
