MCCANDLESS, Pa. - An acting police chief has been announced in McCandless.
The embattled police chief Dave DiSanti has been accused of sexual harassment and been on leave without pay.
Channel 11 is working to get reaction to the announcement
Members of the community are also holding this sign that is posted in the lobby of the municipal building. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/FoyDIhuOnM— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) January 29, 2019
Lt. Ryan Hawk will start as acting chief of police on Feb. 1.
In DiSanti's absence, Don O'Connor has been acting chief, but is retiring at the end of the month.
