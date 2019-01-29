  • Acting police chief announced in McCandless, status of current one still unclear

    MCCANDLESS, Pa. - An acting police chief has been announced in McCandless.

    The embattled police chief Dave DiSanti has been accused of sexual harassment and been on leave without pay.

    Lt. Ryan Hawk will start as acting chief of police on Feb. 1.

    In DiSanti's absence, Don O'Connor has been acting chief, but is retiring at the end of the month.

