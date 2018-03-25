Airport: Security wait times longer than normal Sunday

If you're flying out of Pittsburgh International Airport on Sunday morning, get there early.
According to the airport's Twitter account, security wait times are longer than normal.
We are currently experiencing longer than normal security wait times due to heavy passenger volume. Please arrive at least two hours before your departure time.— PIT airport (@PITairport) March 25, 2018
Heavy passenger volume is behind it.
Airport officials suggest you get there at least two hours before your departure time.
