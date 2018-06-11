  • Aliquippa announces new acting police chief

    Updated:

    Only Channel 11 is talking to the man who's taking over the troubled Aliquippa Police Department.

    First, the city put the chief on leave, and then the assistant chief was accused of sending an inappropriate message to a teenager, all happening in the middle of the investigation into the murder of former teacher Rachael DelTondo.

    Related Headlines

    Captain Robert Sealock is now the third officer to hold the chief position. 

    Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz spoke with the new acting chief. Hear from him on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Aliquippa announces new acting police chief

  • Headline Goes Here

    Aliquippa police chief placed on administrative leave

  • Headline Goes Here

    Polygamous town under scrutiny picks outsider as chief

  • Headline Goes Here

    New search warrant details revealed in teacher's murder case

  • Headline Goes Here

    Timeline of Rachael DelTondo murder investigation