Aliquippa announces new acting police chief

Only Channel 11 is talking to the man who's taking over the troubled Aliquippa Police Department.
First, the city put the chief on leave, and then the assistant chief was accused of sending an inappropriate message to a teenager, all happening in the middle of the investigation into the murder of former teacher Rachael DelTondo.
Captain Robert Sealock is now the third officer to hold the chief position.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz spoke with the new acting chief. Hear from him on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
