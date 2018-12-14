Allegheny County judge resigns after being removed from sex offender cases

PITTSBURGH - An Allegheny County judge has resigned after being recently removed from two sex offender cases over alleged bias.
Common Pleas Judge Donna Jo McDaniel, 72, submitted her resignation Thursday.
McDaniel served on the bench for 33 years and was a well-respected judge on the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas, a trailblazer in many ways.
Last month in an unusual move, the Superior Court criticized the judge’s behavior in the courtroom and said she showed bias against the defendants and their attorneys.
Two weeks ago, local victims rights groups rallied behind McDaniel when she was first criticized by the state superior court for her harsh sentencing of sex offender Anthony McCauley.
The court criticized her, saying “...there is substantial evidence that the trial court judge demonstrated bias ... and displayed hostility toward McCauley and his defense attorney.”
Earlier this week, McDaniel was admonished again by the state superior court for her sentencing of another sex offender and removed from that case as well. Fourty-eight hours later, McDaniel gave her resignation and said she was going to retire.
Victims advocates tell Channel 11 that McDaniel will be remembered for establishing the domestic violence and sex offender courts and for creating a safe space for victims in her courtroom.
