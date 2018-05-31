Allegheny County pools open this weekend

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. - The Allegheny County Parks Department announced the start of the summer season for pools across the county.
Pools like Boyce Park Wave Pool, North Park Swimming Pool, South Park Wave Pool and Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool.
They will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily starting Saturday, June 2.
If a pool doesn't open by 2 p.m. because of inclement weather, it will stay closed for the rest of the day.
Admission to each facility is as follows:
- 60 & older: $3 for residents, $4 for non-residents
- 18-59: $6 for residents, $8 for non-residents
- 6-17: $5 for residents, $6 for non-residents
- 5 & under: $1 for residents or non-residents
North Park Swimming Pool features a new 130-ft. inflatable challenge course with eight obstacles, as well as a new shaded picnic area and 50 new lounge chairs.
South Park Wave Pool has newly installed wave-generating equipment, and locker room renovations have been completed at Settlers Cabin Wave Pool.
