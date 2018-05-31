  • Allegheny County pools open this weekend

    Updated:

    ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. - The Allegheny County Parks Department announced the start of the summer season for pools across the county.

    Pools like Boyce Park Wave Pool, North Park Swimming Pool, South Park Wave Pool and Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool.

    Related Headlines

    They will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily starting Saturday, June 2.

    RELATED HEADLINE: Pittsburgh's spray parks open Memorial Day weekend

    If a pool doesn't open by 2 p.m. because of inclement weather, it will stay closed for the rest of the day.

    Admission to each facility is as follows:

    • 60 & older: $3 for residents, $4 for non-residents
    • 18-59: $6 for residents, $8 for non-residents
    • 6-17: $5 for residents, $6 for non-residents
    • 5 & under: $1 for residents or non-residents

    North Park Swimming Pool features a new 130-ft. inflatable challenge course with eight obstacles, as well as a new shaded picnic area and 50 new lounge chairs.

    South Park Wave Pool has newly installed wave-generating equipment, and locker room renovations have been completed at Settlers Cabin Wave Pool. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Allegheny County pools open this weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    2,000 people affected in latest water line issue

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mario's buys former Peter's Pub near Pitt's campus

  • Headline Goes Here

    Routine check leads parole officer to find 80-plus bricks of heroin

  • Headline Goes Here

    Water main break closes part of Penn Hills road