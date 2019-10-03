ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. - Yes, another alligator was found in Allegheny County.
The latest gator, ‘Gus,' was found near the Allegheny River in Lawrenceville Tuesday night, according to the Humane Animal Rescue.
The animal rescue poked fun at the latest gator found in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.
"Don't get us wrong, we love having this little guy around, but wasn't 6 alligators in 1 year enough? Gus was found near the Allegheny River in Lawrenceville last night. Hey Florida, you can keep your ‘gators!" the post said.
The latest discovery brings Allegheny County to at least five alligators found in our area since May.
Three months ago, a baby alligator was spotted near the drive-thru pharmacy of a Giant Eagle in Shaler.
In June, three alligators were on the loose in three separate instances. They were taken to a New Jersey zoo until they could be moved to Florida.
