PITTSBURGH - Eastbound Route 30 in East Pittsburgh closed to traffic Friday afternoon for roadway excavation after a dip formed in the road, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.
The closure went into effect about 1 p.m.
BREAKING NEWS: PennDOT has Just Announced that Route 30 is being CLOSED in BOTH DIRECTIONS. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/5aewri6Vf6— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) April 6, 2018
Officials said Route 30 will be closed in both directions for the long term.
All eastbound traffic will be detoured at Electric Avenue in North Braddock using the following route:
- From eastbound Route 30, all traffic will take the ramp to Electric Avenue toward East Pittsburgh/Turtle Creek
- Turn right onto Braddock Avenue
- Turn left onto East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard
- Turn left onto Navy-Marine Corps Way
- Turn right onto eastbound Route 30
- End detour
Westbound Route 30, which was shut down Wednesday, remains closed.
