    PITTSBURGH - Eastbound Route 30 in East Pittsburgh closed to traffic Friday afternoon for roadway excavation after a dip formed in the road, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

    The closure went into effect about 1 p.m.

    Officials said Route 30 will be closed in both directions for the long term. 

    All eastbound traffic will be detoured at Electric Avenue in North Braddock using the following route:

    • From eastbound Route 30, all traffic will take the ramp to Electric Avenue toward East Pittsburgh/Turtle Creek
    • Turn right onto Braddock Avenue
    • Turn left onto East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard
    • Turn left onto Navy-Marine Corps Way
    • Turn right onto eastbound Route 30
    • End detour

    Westbound Route 30, which was shut down Wednesday, remains closed.

