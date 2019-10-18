MONESSEN, Pa. - Randy Shelton, general manager of ArcelorMittal's Monessen plant, spoke to the community Thursday evening to provide updates on the coke-making facility's actions since a consent decree filed in December 2017.
About a dozen community members, equipped with stories of black dust on their windows and metallic flecks in their water, attended the community meeting — the third of four — held at Monessen High School.
Related Headlines
In December 2017, the steel company reached a settlement with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for air quality violations dating back to 2014. The $1.5 million settlement addressed more than 120 emissions violations that occurred when the plant restarted in 2014 after a five-year hot idle period. The consent decree was filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police swarm Sharpsburg after mangled car found near Route 28 overpass
- Bomb squad vehicle among cars, trucks, other items going up for auction at Pittsburgh airport
- Sam Adams unveils Halloween 'extreme beer'
- VIDEO: Juul indefinitely suspends sales of all fruity flavors
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}