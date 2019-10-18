  • ArcelorMittal Monessen plant manager updates community on consent decree improvements

    By: Julia Mericle  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    MONESSEN, Pa. - Randy Shelton, general manager of ArcelorMittal's Monessen plant, spoke to the community Thursday evening to provide updates on the coke-making facility's actions since a consent decree filed in December 2017.

    About a dozen community members, equipped with stories of black dust on their windows and metallic flecks in their water, attended the community meeting — the third of four — held at Monessen High School.

    In December 2017, the steel company reached a settlement with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for air quality violations dating back to 2014. The $1.5 million settlement addressed more than 120 emissions violations that occurred when the plant restarted in 2014 after a five-year hot idle period. The consent decree was filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

