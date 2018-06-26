Attorney for ex-boyfriend of missing woman moving to get him released from jail on unrelated charges

LATROBE, Pa. - The ex-boyfriend of a missing Westmoreland County woman could soon be released from jail.
Thomas Stanko's attorney filed the motion late Tuesday afternoon.
He wants to see a judge lift his detainer so he can get out of jail.
David Shrager said keeping Stanko in jail has no positive impact on the community or Stanko, and actually has a negative impact on his family, personal and financial situations.
Stanko currently has a detainer on him for a probation violation.
That violation stems from charges involving a stolen ATV state police say they found on his property.
Pennsylvania State Police searched Stanko's two properties in connection with the missing persons case of Cassandra Gross.
Stanko is the estranged boyfriend of Gross and has been in jail since she went missing, but has not been charged with anything related to her disappearance.
He was in court Tuesday for a separate hearing related to a bar fight from 2017, but that case was continued.
The detainer is the only thing keeping Stanko in jail because his family posted his $26,000 bond in his other pending cases.
There's no date as to when the judge could decide on that detainer.
Stanko maintains his innocence in the Gross case.
