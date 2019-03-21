August Wilson Center announces restoration of African American to name

PITTSBURGH - The August Wilson Center in Pittsburgh is reversing course on a name change that was recently announces.
The center had removed the term “African American” from its name, but after a petition from community members it is being restored.
"We heard them and we're moving forward over the next couple of weeks with adding African American back into the name,” managing director Ronald Lee Newman said.
