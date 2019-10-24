  • Police searching for man who robbed South Side bank

    PITTSBURGH - A man walked into the First National Bank on East Carson Street around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, passed a note to the teller and then ran off with the cash, police said.

    Investigators are not releasing how much money he got away with, but describe the man as standing between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was wearing a hoodie and glasses.

    No one was hurt during the robbery.

    If anyone has any information, please call police at 412-323-7161.

