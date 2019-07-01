PITTSBURGH - Police said a man and a woman were arrested after they were found with drugs while returning to the scene of a home burglary in Bellevue.
Police said when Dex Deakin and his girlfriend, Rachel Bruno, went back to the home again to collect the items they were stealing, someone was watching and alerted authorities.
Police said when Dex Deakin and his girlfriend, Rachel Bruno, went back to the home again to collect the items they were stealing, someone was watching and alerted authorities.
