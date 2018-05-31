PITTSBURGH - Special regulations in place for the upcoming Kenny Chesney concert are now extending to the rivers nearby.
The U.S. Coast Guard is prohibiting boaters from stopping on the water too close to Heinz Field.
Boaters can still moor up to the wall along the Riverwalk or any other river bank.
The regulation is to reduce boat traffic and applies to rivers between the West End, Ninth Street and the Fort Pitt bridges.
The rule takes effect Friday at 4 p.m. through Sunday at 3 p.m. for the Kenny Chesney concert.
This rule will again take effect the week of June 29 through July 1 for the Luke Bryan concert.
