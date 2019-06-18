  • Body found in Allegheny River identified as 70-year-old missing since Christmas

    O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A body pulled from the Allegheny River in March has been identified as a 70-year-old man who went missing on Christmas, Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday.

    Kenneth Himes went missing from his brother’s home in South Buffalo Township Christmas night. He had dementia.

    DNA testing was performed on a body found March 30 in the Allegheny River, near the Fox Chapel Yacht Club. Officials said the testing identified the body as Himes.

    Authorities said no foul play is suspected.

