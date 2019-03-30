O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man's body was pulled from the Allegheny River Saturday morning.
The body was discovered around 11:30 a.m. in the water near the docks of the Fox Chapel Yacht Club, police said.
The person's identity hasn't been determined yet.
Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.
