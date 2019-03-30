  • Man's body found in Allegheny River near docks of Fox Chapel Yacht Club

    Updated:

    O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man's body was pulled from the Allegheny River Saturday morning. 

    The body was discovered around 11:30 a.m. in the water near the docks of the Fox Chapel Yacht Club, police said. 

    The person's identity hasn't been determined yet. 

    Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating. 

