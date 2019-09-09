  • Authorities investigating school threat after message scrawled on bathroom wall

    GIBSONIA, Pa. - "I make school go boom" was found scrawled on a bathroom wall at Pine-Richland Middle School on Monday morning and it prompted the evacuation of students to the nearby high school, district officials said.

    School officials told Channel 11 the district's safety response team was activated and local police canine units were brought in to search the building. After a search, students were allowed to safely return to class.

    Officials with Pine-Richland said the middle school was under a state of heightened precautions that included canceling after-school activities.

    Students will be subject to a bag search on Tuesday morning, according to district officials.

