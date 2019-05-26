Brackenridge veterans memorial rededicated after it was vandalized

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. - Brackenridge rededicated its Honor Roll Memorial featuring the names of more than 1,100 veterans after it was vandalized earlier this year.
The 54-year-old memorial stands beautifully restored Sunday, just in time for Memorial Day.
"Sometimes out of the ashes comes new growth, and we have a beautiful, beautiful monument," said Steve Hloznik, past commander of the American Legion Post 5758.
It was just about three months ago when the Honor Roll Memorial in Brackenridge Memorial Park was vandalized.
Silver spray paint and black caulking defaced the monument bearing the names of more than 11,00 veterans from the borough who fought in both world wars and the Korean War.
The still-unknown vandals even spray-painted the bronze eagle and the bronze grave markers on the flags more than 10-feet above the monument's base.
But just as quickly as that happened, people from near and far came together in an effort to restore the monument.
"For so many donations from so many people from all over this country is really awesome. It just shows you the appreciation and respect that veterans deserve," said Frank Syitek, the American Legion Post 226 Commander.
The owner of Mike's Bronze Restoration in Finleyville told our partners at the Trib that he sandblasted the paint and caulking away then applied a background finish, before highlighting and polishing each name.
FPF/Conidi Landscaping & Construction cleaned and repaired the memorial's stone and brick and rebuilt the planter at its base.
The work cost between $12,000 and $13,000 and The Brackenridge Improvement Group is covering nearly all of it with donations.
