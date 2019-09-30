PITTSBURGH - October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Officials with Allegheny Health Network are offering several programs during the month to help raise awareness of the disease.
AHN is offering free walk-in mammograms on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the following locations:
- Waterworks Mall in Fox Chapel
- Allegheny Valley Hospital
- Bethel Park Health + Wellness Pavilion
- Canonsburg Hospital
- Forbes Hospital
- Jefferson Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
- Saint Vincent Hospital
There will also be free walk-in mammograms at nearly all the same locations on Oct. 24.
There will also be speakers discussing genetics, preventive screenings, diet and exercise on Oct. 16 at AHN Wexford Health + Wellness Pavilion and Oct 30 at West Penn Hospital.
CLICK HERE for more information from AHN
TRENDING NOW:
- Escaped Ohio inmate spotted in Westmoreland County arrested in North Carolina
- Fire burns at warehouse once home to nightclubs in Strip District
- Don't feed pets Performance Dog raw food, FDA warns amid salmonella, listeria fears
- VIDEO: Pitt basketball player Kyla Nelson opens up after being diagnosed with cancer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}