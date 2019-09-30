  • Allegheny Health Network offering screening, programs for breast cancer awareness

    PITTSBURGH - October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Officials with Allegheny Health Network are offering several programs during the month to help raise awareness of the disease.

    AHN is offering free walk-in mammograms on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the following locations:

    • Waterworks Mall in Fox Chapel
    • Allegheny Valley Hospital
    • Bethel Park Health + Wellness Pavilion
    • Canonsburg Hospital
    • Forbes Hospital
    • Jefferson Hospital
    • West Penn Hospital
    • Saint Vincent Hospital

    There will also be free walk-in mammograms at nearly all the same locations on Oct. 24.

    There will also be speakers discussing genetics, preventive screenings, diet and exercise on Oct. 16 at AHN Wexford Health + Wellness Pavilion and Oct 30 at West Penn Hospital.

    CLICK HERE for more information from AHN

