BRIDGEVILLE, pa. - 17 months after major flooding severely damaged a local community and took a woman's life, the borough is getting money to help prevent it from happening again.
This week, Bridgeville was awarded more than $500,000 in state grants for a flood mitigation project on McLaughlin Run and stormwater improvements on Bower Hill Road.
Flooding in June 2018 sent feet of mud and water into homes and businesses along Baldwin Street, requiring dozens of people to be saved by Swift Water Rescue teams.
The idea is to stop the flood water at McLaughlin Run Creek before it ever gets to the heart of Bridgeville. They want to do so by actually lowering parts of the park, like the ball field, creating a retention pond to catch all of that water before it can do catastrophic damage.
Council members told Channel 11 they hope to begin that flood mitigation project in the spring.
A Before and After Look:
Before: Railyard Grill & Tap Room when extremely flooding hit the South Hills in 2018.
After: Railyard Grill & Tap Room in Nov. 2019.
