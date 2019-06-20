PITTSBURGH - It’s been a year since flooding ravaged several communities in the Pittsburgh area, hitting the South Hills especially hard.
The flooding started the night of June 20, 2018, as relentless rain and storms hovered over some of the hardest-hit areas.
Floodwaters submerged roads, filled homes and businesses and left numerous people in need of rescue. States of emergency were also issued in several communities before Allegheny County officials declared a countywide disaster emergency a week later.
In Bethel Park, nearly 30 people were rescued from inside the Trolley Stop Inn restaurant, as well as from the parking lot. Half-eaten dinners were left on tables as people stood on chairs, and cars in the parking lot washed away or became filled with mud and water.
About 275 homes in Bethel Park were affected by flooding. First responders went to 38 emergency calls and performed close to 40 rescues.
Meanwhile, in Bridgeville, both people and animals needed to be rescued as floodwaters rose. More than a dozen dogs and cats were rescued from the K9 Club, an animal day care center that flooded.
One woman died amid the flooding. Police said 64-year-old Wendy Abbott, of Upper St. Clair, was an “apparent flood victim” after her body was recovered from a creek in Bridgeville.
South Park and Ligonier were also hit.
Floodwaters in South Park filled basements of homes and crumbled foundations. And in Ligonier, at least a dozen cars were submerged in water from Loyalhanna Creek.
