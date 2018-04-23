PITTSBURGH - A local legend Bruno Sammartino was laid to rest Monday.
Sammartino died last week at the age of 82.
Bagpipes played in the background as hundreds of people gathered for a final farewell to the local wrestling superstar.
Friends, family and some total strangers traveled to St. Sebastian Church in Ross Township from far and wide to pay their respects.
Those who knew and loved him say he was more than a wrestler, he was a great person.
“The guy's immortal. They called him the living legend and he still lives on in everyone’s minds,” Dustin Getty said.
Sammartino moved to Pittsburgh from Italy as a child and shot into the international spotlight with his work inside the wrestling ring.
Sammartino reached icon status in the professional wrestling world. He was eventually inducted into the pro wrestling Hall of Fame.
Mayor Bill Peduto called him “one of the greatest ambassadors the city of Pittsburgh ever had.”
