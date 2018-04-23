  • Hundreds gather for memorial service for Bruno Sammartino

    Updated:

    Hundreds of people mourned the loss of a Pittsburgh legend.

    Memorial services were held today for wrestling icon Bruno Sammartino. 

    Sammartino came to Pittsburgh as a young boy. He later gained international acclaim as a professional wrestling superstar.

    Family, friends and fans came to pay their respects Sunday at John A Freyvogel Sons Funeral Home.

    "I take great pride in Bruno being from Pittsburgh," fan Kameron Branson said.

    Sammartino was inducted into the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2013.

    He held multiple championship titles throughout his career.

    Sammartino was 82 years old.

     
     

