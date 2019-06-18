CANONSBURG, Pa. - Another meeting is being held in Canonsburg after 11 Investigates uncovered children living in close proximity were all diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.
The 11 Investigates report found that five children were diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, a rare bone cancer. The report prompted a state investigation, but state officials would not designate the five cases a cancer cluster.
At least three of the children diagnosed have died since those reports came to light.
Channel 11's Cara Sapida is talking with organizers of a community meeting to find out what questions are still going unanswered. She'll have more details on Channel 11 News at 5.
