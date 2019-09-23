  • Family rescued from flood caused by water break says their home is condemned

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - "We were praying. We were so scared. It was the scariest thing that ever happened to me in my life. It was so horrible. Water gushing at you. We didn't know what happened." 

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for news stories in Allegheny County. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Rose Gitzen was choking back tears after she talked with Channel 11 following a massive water pipe break last week. It flooded nearby homes and caused water issues for nearly the entire South Hills over the weekend.

    RELATED: Boil water advisory lifted for South Hills, roads starting to reopen after pipe break

    Gitzen and her daughter said they've been forced to stay at a nearby hotel and their home is now condemned. 

    On Channel 11 News at 5, Lori Houy talks with the women again about how they're trying to move forward and find a more permanent place to now call home.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories