PITTSBURGH - A portion of Becks Run Road that was damaged after a 24-inch pipe failed and caused massive flooding will be fixed in the coming months, according to officials with Pennsylvania American Water.
The pipe break caused torrential flooding on East Agnew Avenue and parts of Becks Run Road. The water gushed for roughly six hours before water officials could turn it off. Swift water rescue teams were brought in to help people from their homes in the area. Dozens of local schools were closed or dismissed early due to the scope of the impact. Hundreds of thousands of people in the South Hills area of Pittsburgh were either without water or under a 'Boil Water Advisory' for much of the weekend.
Company officials said the construction work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on the weekends, as needed, through mid-November. Traffic will be reduced to one lane during the day while work is taking place.
Water company officials said they do not expect issues with water service to the area during the project.
