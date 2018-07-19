Cat euthanized after being shot, other pet owners concerned

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Stowe Township couple is heartbroken and angry after they say someone shot their cat, who eventually had to be put down.
They's also claiming that whoever did this is also responsible for shooting other cats in their neighborhood.
The warning they have for other pet owners, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
Desmond Sharp and his fiancé, Katey O’Donnell, believe someone purposely shot their cat, Athena.
