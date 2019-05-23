CBD products are now available at Sheetz officials with the convenience store chain announced Thursday.
Sheetz will offer both isolate and full-spectrum products, including topical rubs and patches, tinctures, vape pens, oral pouches, capsules, and pet products at its 140 store locations.
“We are excited to be the first convenience store to offer a broad selection of premium CBD products at this magnitude,” said Ryan Sheetz, assistant vice president of brand at Sheetz.
All products will be kept behind the counter and customers will need to provide proof that they are 18 years old or older to purchase.
For a full list of participating locations, click here.
