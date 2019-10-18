PITTSBURGH - The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh board voted to start the redevelopment on the former Civic Arena site in Pittsburgh’s Lower Hill neighborhood.
#BREAKING: The URA Board approves all 8 items to begin redevelopment of the Civic Arena site in the Lower Hill District. Several steps remain, but this is the first significant movement on the development since it was agreed to between the city and the Penguins 15 years ago pic.twitter.com/oEoLzCArf0— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) October 18, 2019
The board approved all eight items and granted the Pittsburgh Penguins’ development team to buy get start two projects on the site.
Several steps remain in the process, but this is the first significant movement on that development since it was agreed upon between the city and the Penguins 15 years ago.
The plan for the site is projected to total more than $1 billion in a new mixed-use designation. The first two projects include a parking garage and live music venue and a first phase apartment project, totaling 288 units.
The project is expected to include 58 units affordable to residents with incomes of $28,000 a year, or at 50 percent area median income, a project subject to receiving low income tax credits.
Here is a before and after look of what the former Civic Arena site could look like in the future:
Here's a look at the area before the Civic Arena and a recent shot from Chopper 11:
