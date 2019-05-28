0 Classmates honor girl who died of Type 1 diabetes

PITTSBURGH - Classmates of a 9-year-old girl who died at a sleepover last fall are keeping her memory alive in a variety of ways.

Sophia Daugherty, 9, had Type 1 diabetes. She became unresponsive at a sleepover last fall and later died.

“H is for honest, happy,” said one of Daugherty’s friends, reading a poem aloud.

Don't forget to download the WPXI News App so you can follow developments on stories like this one. CLICK HERE to find out how.

“She was so loved by all her classmates and she was a helper to them. She was such a caring, giving little girl and things like that, so I think today was a bit of closure to her classmates,” said Denise Scholze, Daugherty’s grandmother.

One by one, the members of the fifth grade class at Laurel Elementary School placed ribbons on a tree in memory of their classmate.

“She was a fighter. She would give herself the shots before she’d get her pump, and she learned to live with diabetes. She didn't let it stop her from doing anything that she loved,” Scholze said. “It's a symbol of Sophia that she continues to live on in so many people’s lives and hearts and just a symbol that she's not really gone and she'll always be remembered by this school and her classmates."

Family members said Daugherty was an organ donor who helped save five lives after her death.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.