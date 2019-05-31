  • Classmates hold memorial for boy who died in tragic crash on the Pa. Turnpike

    A celebration of life cut short -- Hayden Field died in a tragic car crash last month, and Thursday night, his classmates said goodbye to him in a moving ceremony.

    These students may never really have closure. There's no way to explain why 11-year-old Hayden Field died.

    Hayden was with his dad on Take Your Child to Work Day last month, when their pickup truck hit the back of tractor-trailer. 

    Students put together a memorial for him at Connellsville Area Middle School and shared pictures, and memories, and presented his family with this bench to remind everyone of Hayden's story.

