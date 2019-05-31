A celebration of life cut short -- Hayden Field died in a tragic car crash last month, and Thursday night, his classmates said goodbye to him in a moving ceremony.
These students may never really have closure. There's no way to explain why 11-year-old Hayden Field died.
Hayden was with his dad on Take Your Child to Work Day last month, when their pickup truck hit the back of tractor-trailer.
Students put together a memorial for him at Connellsville Area Middle School and shared pictures, and memories, and presented his family with this bench to remind everyone of Hayden's story.
Hear from one of Hayden's best friends about how she's remembering him, on 11 at 11.
