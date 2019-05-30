  • Tow truck driver who shot, paralyzed another won't be charged

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A tow truck driver who shot a rival driver during an argument, paralyzing him will not face charges, according the victim's attorney.

    Jason Stotlemeyer and another driver got into an argument along Washington Boulevard on Feb 2. When Stotlemeyer grabbed a bat out of his truck, the other driver shot him, police said. Stotlemeyer is now paralyzed from the chest down.

    Stotlemeyer's attorney is Casey White. Channel 11 is headed to talk to him right now about why no charges were filed.

    We have not named the other driver since he is not facing criminal charges.

