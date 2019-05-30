PITTSBURGH - A tow truck driver who shot a rival driver during an argument, paralyzing him will not face charges, according the victim's attorney.
Jason Stotlemeyer and another driver got into an argument along Washington Boulevard on Feb 2. When Stotlemeyer grabbed a bat out of his truck, the other driver shot him, police said. Stotlemeyer is now paralyzed from the chest down.
Stotlemeyer's attorney is Casey White. Channel 11 is headed to talk to him right now about why no charges were filed.
We have not named the other driver since he is not facing criminal charges.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh Traffic: Route 28 reopens, other roads remain closed after flooding
- 2 women injured in New Castle shooting
- World's tiniest surviving baby weighed just 8.6 ounces when she was born in San Diego
- VIDEO: 2 people rescued from car in flood waters on Route 28; southbound lanes closed
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}