Clogged drains contribute to flood damage, residents say

O’Hara Township residents are looking for some answers after Tuesday night’s heavy downpour transformed their street into a river.
Residents say the township rarely cleans the storm drains on Ravine Street, which leads to flooding in Sharpsburg.
Damany Lewis is reaching out to township leaders to find out what’s being done to fix the problem and if residents are seeing any action being taken, for Channel 1 News at 5:50 p.m.
