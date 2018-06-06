  • Clogged drains contribute to flood damage, residents say

    Updated:

    O’Hara Township residents are looking for some answers after Tuesday night’s heavy downpour transformed their street into a river. 

    Residents say the township rarely cleans the storm drains on Ravine Street, which leads to flooding in Sharpsburg.

    Damany Lewis is reaching out to township leaders to find out what’s being done to fix the problem and if residents are seeing any action being taken, for Channel 1 News at 5:50 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Clogged drains contribute to flood damage, residents say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Body of missing National Guard member found after flood ravages Ellicott…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rescuers seek 1 man still missing after Maryland flash flood

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Flooded business owners determined to rebuild

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Official 'heartbroken' by flood devastation