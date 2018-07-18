Coach remembers 15-year-old found shot to death in secluded alleyway

SWISSVALE, Pa. - A former coach of a 15-year-old found shot to death Tuesday is remembering the Woodland Hills student as a "good kid."
Tyrelle Bowyer's body was found in a secluded Wilkinsburg alley.
"What I remember most is how he shook my hand, how he looked into my eyes, how he always said, 'Yes sir, no sir,' and how he always made it happen,” said Scrap Wilson, who coached Bowyer in football and baseball.
Wilson told Channel 11 he finds it hard to accept the young man he mentored on the field was shot and then left to die in an alley Monday night.
"I would describe Tyrelle as an average teenager," Wilson said. "Knowing he's not gonna come around that corner, it's senseless."
Allegheny County police are investigating the teen's slaying as the seventh fatal shooting of a teenager in the area since May.
Wilson said Bowyer played two years of baseball for the Swissvale Orioles and played one year as a defensive end and linebacker for the Swissvale Golden Flashes. He was set to be a sophomore at Woodland Hills High School this fall.
Police have not named any suspects in the case.
