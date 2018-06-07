  • Comcast outage could impact Allegheny Co. landline calls to 911

    A Comcast phone outage could impact some 911 calls, according to Allegheny County officials.

    Anyone with a Comcast landline should use a cell phone to call 911. 

    Other service providers shouldn't be impacted.

    No word on how long the outage will last.

