A Comcast phone outage could impact some 911 calls, according to Allegheny County officials.
Anyone with a Comcast landline should use a cell phone to call 911.
Other service providers shouldn't be impacted.
No word on how long the outage will last.
TRENDING NOW:
- Naked man running through Pittsburgh alarms bystanders
- Pipeline explosion sends ball of fire into air in W. Va.; visible from Washington Co.
- Culture of bullying has UPS workers ready to strike
- VIDEO: Pipeline explosion, fire in West Virginia
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}