PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh's government has been pushing to bring Amazon's HQ2 to the city, along with the promise of 50,000 new jobs. But along with the potential for a big boom is concern about how Pittsburgh's infrastructure would handle the influx of people and business.
"The influx of young people over the last few years has been something. It's nothing like we'll see if we talk about 50,000 people over a short period of time," said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.
That could mean heavier traffic and longer commutes for residents. But some experts say there are potential solutions.
