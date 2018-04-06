  • Controversial billboard to return to East Liberty following social media uproar

    Updated:

    A controversial billboard will return to East Liberty following a social media uproar.

    The landlord ordered the art project to be removed last week after some people said it was racist. That set off a social media firestorm.

    Tara Coleman is friends with the artist who produced the billboard. She said the situation could have been handled differently.

    "You're not engaging the people who are in this community, so if they don't understand what the statement means, how are they supposed to interpret it?" Coleman said.

    A public meeting on the billboard will be held at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater in a few weeks.

    It's unclear when the display will be brought back.

