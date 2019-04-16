WAYNESBURG, Pa. - State police in Waynesburg believe the same suspect has robbed three different convenient stores, three nights in a row.
In one case surveillance video shows him using a hammer to repeatedly smash out a window. In another case they say he used a screw driver to threaten the clerk.
They fear he will rob another store soon.
Troopers shared surveillance video with Channel 11 News and hope someone recognizes him. Watch 11 News at 6 for a live report from Cara Sapida and to see that video for yourself.
TRENDING NOW:
- Heavy police presence in downtown Pittsburgh, car towed
- Man in custody after hostage incident in Washington County
- ‘World's Largest Rubber Duck' making another stop in Pennsylvania
- VIDEO: Man claims to be UPMC employee, tries to steal woman's car from hospital garage
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}