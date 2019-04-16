  • Man wanted after allegedly robbing 3 stores in 3 days

    Updated:

    WAYNESBURG, Pa. - State police in Waynesburg believe the same suspect has robbed three different convenient stores, three nights in a row.

    In one case surveillance video shows him using a hammer to repeatedly smash out a window. In another case they say he used a screw driver to threaten the clerk.  

    They fear he will rob another store soon.

    Troopers shared surveillance video with Channel 11 News and hope someone recognizes him. Watch 11 News at 6 for a live report from Cara Sapida and to see that video for yourself.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories