Coroner still doing tests to determine how Nalani Johnson died

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said they are still waiting for the autopsy report for Nalani Johnson.
Timeline of abduction, search and discovery of Nalani Johnson
Related Headlines
Zappala said the coroner is conducting additional tests to determine if Nalani died from asphyxiation.
Breaking: Allegheny Co. district attorney still awaiting autopsy report on 2-year old Nalani Johnson. Says coroner conducting additional tests to determine if child died from asphyxiation. Woman charged with kidnapping still in jail and homicide charge pending. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/o3iTIaa39i— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) September 25, 2019
Nalani was abducted Aug. 31. Her body was found Sept. 3.
Sharena Nancy has been charged with kidnapping, but not with Nalani's death, which officials said is expected to be ruled homicide by a medical examiner once the cause of death is determined.
RELATED:
- Missing toddler found dead in Blairsville, sources tell Channel 11
- Search underway in Indiana Co. for abducted toddler
- What we know about abducted toddler Nalani Johnson
- Prayer event held as the search continues for toddler at the center of Amber Alert
- What we know about Sharena Nancy, woman charged with abduction of toddler
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}