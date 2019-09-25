  • Coroner still doing tests to determine how Nalani Johnson died

    Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said they are still waiting for the autopsy report for Nalani Johnson.

    Zappala said the coroner is conducting additional tests to determine if Nalani died from asphyxiation.

    Nalani was abducted Aug. 31. Her body was found Sept. 3.

    Sharena Nancy has been charged with kidnapping, but not with Nalani's death, which officials said is expected to be ruled homicide by a medical examiner once the cause of death is determined.

