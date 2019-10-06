FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Fire crews rushed to the scene of an intense house fire early Sunday morning.
The fire occurred at a home on Munger Lane. Emergency officials said the home was a total loss.
Crews on the scene of a house fire in Forward Township. #WPXI #PGH #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/gm1rTwkW2S— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) October 6, 2019
#BREAKINGNEWS A house on Munger Lane is destroyed by fire. Firefighters tell me the man who lives there got out safely but one of his pets died. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/az3z9rU30a— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) October 6, 2019
One person was inside the home and was able to get out when the fire broke out. There is also slight damage to a neighboring home.
Stay with Channel 11 for updates on this developing story.
TRENDING NOW:
- Botham Jean neighbor, key witness in Amber Guyger trial, fatally shot outside apartment, police say
- Allegheny County 911 dispatcher accused of assaulting 2-month-old son, officials say
- Popular South Hills diner closing after nearly 40 years
- VIDEO: $26K in cash, guns and drugs seized during massive raid of local home
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}