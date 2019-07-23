0 Family of slain Pittsburgh officer thankful for alleged shooter's arrest

PITTSBURGH - The public is welcome to pay their respects Monday to the family of Fallen Pittsburgh police Officer Calvin Hall.

People started arriving and lining up at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall an hour before viewing for the slain officer began at noon. Monday is the only day the viewing will be held. It concludes at 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh police officers arriving @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall ahead of today’s viewing for fallen Officer Calvin Hall #WPXI pic.twitter.com/S4r5ezJiTG — renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) July 22, 2019

Channel 11 saw long lines of cars entering the parking garage. Some of them appeared to be family members arriving ahead of time to prepare for the solemn and long day ahead of them.

Saturday’s end-of-watch service for Hall drew a large turnout as police gathered at Zone One. It was held when Hall’s shift would have ended. Family members were supported by scores of police, men and women in blue, who served with Hall.

It was a very emotional service that brought tears to the eyes of those who were there.

Hall’s funeral will be held Tuesday and is expected to bring thousands of people, including law enforcement to Oakland. The service begins at 11 a.m.

Hall came from a large family. His family says he will be remembered not only for the unconditional love he had for his family and friends, but also his devotion to uplift the communities he served and for his bravery.

Hall was shot while he was off duty in Homewood. Hall, 36, was at a house on Monticello Street visiting friends when he was shot three times in the back according to investigators. He died at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital several days later.

"To the coward who shot my brother in the back and killed him. May God have mercy on your soul," Hall's sister, Eugenia Hall-Miller, said outside of the viewing.

Police also announced Monday that the alleged shooter was arrested. Christian Bey was formally charged with homicide Monday, several days after being taken into custody for a parole violation.

