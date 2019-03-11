  • Death penalty trial for deadly attempted robbery getting underway Monday

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - After six years, the death penalty trial for a man accused of murdering another man during an attempted robbery in Washington is starting Monday.

    Brandon Wolowski is accused of murdering 37-year-old Matthew Mathias during an attempted robbery at Mathias’ home on Fayette Street.

    Police said Wolowski was attempting to steal guns from a safe.

    Mathias was deaf, and neighbors told Channel 11 News he also had trouble seeing.  

    Mathias’ girlfriend was shot in the chin, but she survived. She is expected to testify during the trial.

