OKLAHOMA - Demolition of the historic hotel destroyed by fire over the summer could be completed by next week.
The Belvedere Hotel is nearly torn down, according to our partners at TribLIVE.
Crews have been demolishing the building along Route 66 in Oklahoma Borough since Oct. 1.
The 115-year-old hotel went up in flames back in July.
The fire is considered suspicious.
Pennsylvania state police have asked for the public's help to identify two men seen on security camera footage and a truck spotted in a parking area shortly before the fire started.
