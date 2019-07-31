Tony Rosenberger has meticulously counted the days since Leetsdale-based Chapman Properties first got approved to build a million-square-foot distribution center at Chapman Westport until it was announced Tuesday that Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) was taking the mega facility still to be built in Findlay Township.
Now that the deal is done, Rosenberger sounds like a man who isn’t ready to stop counting.
“It took two years and 321 days to get it done,” said Rosenberger, President and COO of Chapman Properties, of the deal to bring Amazon to Westport. “I think that’s a record.”
