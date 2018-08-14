PITTSBURGH - The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh was created in 1843. Covering more 3,700 square miles, it currently includes 188 parishes in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Greene, Lawrence and Washington counties.
The current bishop of the diocese, David A. Zubik, was named to that role in July 2007. A Sewickley native, he attended Saint Veronica High School in Ambridge before entering the Saint Paul Seminary in PIttsburgh. He spent most of his career in western Pennsylvania before being named bishop of the Diocese of Green Bay, Wis., in 2003.
Previous bishops for the diocese included Michael J. O’Connor, Michael Domenec, John Tuigg, Richard Phelan, J.F. Regis Canevin, Hugh C. Boyle, John Dearden, John Wright, Vincent M. Leonard, Anthony Bevilacqua and Donald Wuerl.
The diocese operates the fourth-largest system of schools in Pennsylvania, with about 17,000 students and nearly 1,500 teachers in 69 elementary, pre-K and special schools, and 12 secondary schools.
The diocese is in the middle of a massive restructuring of parishes and schools. The 188 parishes will be grouped into 57 that will eventually merge to become new, multisite parishes. The changes will go into effect Oct. 15.
