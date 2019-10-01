PITTSBURGH - After a Fayette County doctor was arrested and charged with giving out drugs in exchange for sex. Officials with FBI Pittsburgh said former patients have been calling to get copies of their medical records.
Dr. Emilio Navarro, 58, of Coal Center was facing 28 counts related to drug violations and one count of health care fraud. He operated a private family practice in Perryopolis prior to his arrest.
In response to the calls, FBI officials said they have set up an email account so people can retrieve their important medical documents. An agency spokesperson said you will be asked to provide your full name, DOB, address and phone number. It will take a week to 10 days to copy the records and return them to patients.
FBI officials said they will then call patients to set up a time to get the records from their office. At that appointment, patients will need to have a photo ID with them.
The email address is pg-healthcare@fbi.gov.
