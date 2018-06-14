A dog rescued after being thrown out of a car in Springdale has been reunited with his owner.
Jackie Armour, director of Paws Across Pittsburgh, found the little white dog on Monday in her neighborhood. She dubbed him Murphy, but his name turned out to be Lucky.
Related Headlines
RELATED STORY: Woman threw dog out of car window, humane officers say
Apparently, someone took him from near his home in Churchill before a woman dumped him in Springdale. Authorities are still searching for that woman.
Armour met with Lucky's owner, whom she did not identify, on Thursday.
TRENDING NOW:
- Aliquippa Police Department removes itself from DelTondo murder investigation
- YMCA employee accused of recording teenager in locker room
- Parts of Myrtle Beach under swimming advisory for high-level bacteria
- VIDEO: Teen Allegedly Stole Car With Toddler In Back Seat At Gas Station
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}