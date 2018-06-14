  • Dog dumped out of car in Springdale reunited with owner

    Updated:

    A dog rescued after being thrown out of a car in Springdale has been reunited with his owner.

    Jackie Armour, director of Paws Across Pittsburgh, found the little white dog on Monday in her neighborhood. She dubbed him Murphy, but his name turned out to be Lucky.

    Related Headlines

    RELATED STORY: Woman threw dog out of car window, humane officers say

    Apparently, someone took him from near his home in Churchill before a woman dumped him in Springdale. Authorities are still searching for that woman.

    Armour met with Lucky's owner, whom she did not identify, on Thursday.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dog dumped out of car in Springdale reunited with owner

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman threw dog out of car window, humane officers say