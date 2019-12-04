  • Dog found in crate, abandoned on top of dumpster in Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a dog was found abandoned this morning in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood. 

    The dog was left outside in a crate on top of a dumpster on Knox Avenue, according to police. Police and Animal Control then showed up to the scene to rescue the animal. 

    Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is talking with Humane Animal Rescue to find out more about the dog’s condition, for 11 News at 6.

