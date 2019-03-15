  • Dog jumps on bed, alerts man to fire that destroyed home

    CENTERVILLE, Pa. - Flames destroyed a home late Thursday night in Washington County, but the man who lived there made it out safely thanks to his dog.

    Bill Knerr was asleep when the fire broke out just before midnight on Vesta Street in Centerville. His dog, however, jumped on his bed, waking him up and alerting him to the flames.

    Fire officials said crews had to truck water to the scene because of a bad fire hydrant.

    The house is a total loss, officials said.

