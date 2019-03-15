Dog jumps on bed, alerts man to fire that destroyed home

CENTERVILLE, Pa. - Flames destroyed a home late Thursday night in Washington County, but the man who lived there made it out safely thanks to his dog.
Bill Knerr was asleep when the fire broke out just before midnight on Vesta Street in Centerville. His dog, however, jumped on his bed, waking him up and alerting him to the flames.
How Knerr says he and the dog got to safety -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
Fire officials said crews had to truck water to the scene because of a bad fire hydrant.
The house is a total loss, officials said.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- One Direction's Louis Tomlinson's sister, Félicité Tomlinson, dead at 18
- Man who held meth-fueled ‘death party' for sick wife now charged with murder
- Hallmark cutting ties with actress Lori Loughlin over college admissions bribery scandal
- VIDEO: Woman cut off own hand with circular saw to cash in on insurance, police say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}